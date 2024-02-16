Stockwik Publishes Year-End Report January 1St - December 31St, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POSITIVE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND IMPROVED CASH FLOW
We see that our focus on profitability improvements and capital efficiencies has started to have an effect. Cash flow has improved during the quarter to 41,1 (30,2) MSEK. The adjusted EBITA-result has improved with 38,8 percent to 29,3 MSEK which means that the adjusted EBITA-margin amounts to 12,1 percent.
QUARTER OCTOBER 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023
| MSEK
| okt-dec 2023
| okt-dec 2022
| Δ%
| of which organic, in percentage points
| of which acquired growth in percentage points
| Net sales
| 242,6
| 238,2
| 1,8%
| -1,8%
| 3,6%
| EBITDA
| 31,7
| 28,9
| 9,8%
|
|
| EBITA
| 20,1
| 21,1
| -4,7%
| -14,8%
| 10,1%
| Adjusted EBITA*
| 29,3
| 21,1
| 38,8%
|
|
| EBIT
| 17,6
| 17,2
| 2,1%
|
|
| Profit before tax
| 5,3
| 6,1
|
|
|
| Profit after tax
| -14,0
| 8,7
|
|
|
| EBITA-margin %
| 8,3%
| 8,9%
|
|
|
| Adjusted EBITA-margin %*
| 12,1%
| 8,9%
|
|
|
| Operational cash flow
| 41,1
| 30,2
|
|
|
| Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
| -2,22
| 1,38
|
|
|
| Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
| -2,22
| 1,41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| * Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK.
|
|
|
THE REPORT PERIOD JANUARY 1ST - DECEMBER 31ST, 2023
| MSEK
| jan-dec 2023
| jan-dec 2022
| Δ%
| of which organic, in percentage points
| of which acquired growth in percentage points
| Net sales
| 818,3
| 764,6
| 7,0%
| -2,5%
| 9,6%
| EBITDA
| 89,5
| 82,8
| 8,1%
|
|
| Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms**
| 96,0
| 82,8
| 16,0%
|
|
| EBITA
| 49,8
| 55,4
| -10,1%
| -21,1%
| 10,8%
| Adjusted EBITA*
| 59,0
| 55,4
| 6,5%
|
|
| EBIT
| 37,5
| 39,2
| -4,4%
|
|
| Profit before tax
| -24,0
| 0,8
|
|
|
| Profit after tax
| -37,2
| 3,8
|
|
|
| EBITA-margin %
| 6,1%
| 7,2%
|
|
|
| Adjusted EBITA-margin %
| 7,2%
| 7,2%
|
|
|
| Operational cash flow
| 40,6
| 26,0
|
|
|
| Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
| -5,89
| 0,61
|
|
|
| Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
| -5,89
| 0,61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net debt
| 385,2
| 364,8
|
|
|
| Net debt/EBITDA
| 4,31
| 4,41
|
|
|
| Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms**
| 4,01
| 4,41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| * Adjustment refers to reorganization costs -4.2 MSEK and revaluation of inventory -5.0 MSEK.
|
|
|
| ** Adjusted EBITDA as defined in bond terms
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors propose that no dividend shall be distributed for 2023.
This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 (CET) on February 16th, 2024, through the designated contact person provided below.
For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: ...
About Stockwik
Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.
Attachments
Stockwik 4Q23 240216 Stockwik publishes 4Q23
MENAFN16022024004107003653ID1107860049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.