(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Bank Plc.

Press Release

16 February 2024 at 9 am.

Aktia appoints Oscar Taimitarha as new Director in charge of Investor Relations

Oscar Taimitarha , M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Director of Investor Relations at Aktia. He will start in his position on 1 March 2024 and report to Outi Henriksson , CFO and member of the Executive Committee at Aktia.

Oscar has worked at Aktia for the last 20 years and held several leadership positions, for example as Bank Manager and Regional Director.

“I am delighted to see Oscar Taimitarha take over the position as Director of Investor Relations at Aktia. Oscar has a deep knowledge of Aktia's business areas, especially banking, and has a wide network among our stakeholders. I am confident that he will bring Aktia's dialogue with the investor community to the next level,” said Outi Henriksson.

For more information, please contact:

Outi Henriksson, CFO, tel. 040 545 5810

Mia Smeds, Director, Communications, tel. 044 546 0379, smeds(a)aktia

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.