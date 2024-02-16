Titan N.V. - Announcement Of Change Of Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titan N.V. (“Titan”) today announces the planned change of Chief Financial Officer, to be confirmed at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



Recently Michiel Wolfswinkel announced his desire to step down as CFO of Titan. Although the operations of Titan in its new form are far more limited than before, the day-to-day management duties continue to impose on his agenda and prohibit finding well deserved rest.



The Supervisory Board fully understands Michiel's desire and wishes to endorse him in this step, especially after the intense period which lies behind him during which Michiel has given an outstanding performance in the interest of the company and its shareholders.



Fortunately, the Supervisory Board was able to interest Zwier van Puijenbroek in filling the vacant position. Zwier has been acting CFO of the company in the past and is well suited to act as CFO for the coming period.



Further to Michiel's request the Supervisory Board intends to accept Michiel's resignation as per April 1, 2024 and proposes to appoint Zwier as CFO as of the same date. Michiel remains available for any and all assistance Titan may require with regard to post-closing matters pursuant to the recent sale of activities.



Georg Werger, chairman of the Supervisory Board states:

“It is with a heavy heart that I accept Michiel's desire to step down. Although I fully understand his longing, it is the end of an era. Michiel has been instrumental in the journey the company has made over the past years. After working closely with Michiel, I can assure that without his dedication and from time to time his stubbornness, we would not be where we are today. Especially the SPS transaction would have been impossible without his drive and commitment.

The blow is only softened by the availability of Zwier, who is willing to fill his shoes, although these are large shoes to fill!”



This document may contain expectations about the financial state of affairs and results of the activities of Titan as well as certain related plans and objectives. Such expectations for the future are naturally associated with risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and as such depend on certain circumstances that may not arise in future. Various factors may cause real results and developments to deviate considerably from explicitly or implicitly made statements about future expectations. Such factors may for instance be changes in expenditure by companies in important markets, in statutory changes and changes in financial markets, in the EU grant regime, in the salary levels of employees, in future borrowing costs, in future take-overs or divestitures and the pace of technological developments. Titan therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will be realized. Titan also refuses to accept any obligation to update statements made in this document.



About Titan

Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff as per September 13, 2023. As per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.



Titan N.V.

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen



