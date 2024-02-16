Titan N.V. - Convocation Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Titan N.V. (“Titan”) today announces its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on:
Friday March 29, 2024 at 10.00 AM in Hotel van der Valk Stationsweg 91, 3621 LK Breukelen
Participation is also possible by conference call.
The convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the agenda with explanatory notes
(Dutch only), the financial statements 2023 and the further meeting documents are available via the
Company's corporate website:
About Titan
Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff as per September 13, 2023. As
per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities
and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.
Titan N.V.
De Corridor 5d
3621 ZA Breukelen
END OF PRESS RELEASE
