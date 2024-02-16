Titan N.V. - Convocation Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BREUKELEN, NETHERLANDS, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Convocation Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



Titan N.V. (“Titan”) today announces its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on:

Friday March 29, 2024 at 10.00 AM in Hotel van der Valk Stationsweg 91, 3621 LK Breukelen



Participation is also possible by conference call.



The convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the agenda with explanatory notes

(Dutch only), the financial statements 2023 and the further meeting documents are available via the

Company's corporate website:



For questions about this press release, please contact Investor Relations of Titan



For more information, please contact:

Titan N.V.

Email:



About Titan

Titan N.V. is a company without business activities and without staff as per September 13, 2023. As

per September 13, 2023 Titan N.V. , previously called TIE Kinetix N.V., has transferred all of its activities

and operations to SPS International Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SPS Commerce, Inc.



Titan N.V.

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen



Michiel Wolfswinkel

Titan N.V.

...