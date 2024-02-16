Andhra Pradesh HC Allows Release Of 'Rajdhani Files'

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 16 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed the theatrical release of 'Rajdhani Files', a movie said to be critical of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over his plans of three state capitals.

After going through records submitted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the court refused to grant further stay.

Justice N. Jayasurya, who had given the interim stay on Thursday, lifted the same, allowing the screening of the movie in theatres.

The movie was scheduled to be released on February 15 (Thursday).

While granting interim stay, the judge had said that it should be examined whether the certificate of release of the movie was issued by CBFC on the basis of a report of the CBFC's examining and revising committee by duly assigning the reasons vis-a-vis the rules made under the Cinematography Act of 1952.

On the court's direction, CBFC regional officer and presiding officer of the revising committee produced all records.

MLC and YSRCP general secretary Lella Appi Reddy had filed the petition, seeking a stay on the movie by contending that it was defamatory against the Chief Minister and other leaders and related to the proposal of three capitals, which was sub-judice.

Appi Reddy's counsel VRN Prashant had argued that the characters in the movie resemble the Chief Minister and former minister Kodali Nani. He submitted that even the names given to the characters resemble the names of the chief minister and former minister.

The petitioner alleged that the movie is being released just before the elections to malign the present government and the chief minister. He said certain scenes are defaming the chief minister and misleading people with distorting facts.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that the chief minister and the government are shown in a poor light for selfish political motives as evident from the trailer released on February 5.

U. Muralidhar Rao, who argued on behalf of the movie's producers, told the court that the movie is not intended to malign anyone.

The court was informed that the producers approved the revision committee after the CBFC suggested deletion of some scenes. The censor certificate was issued after some scenes were removed on the revision committee's suggestions.

Written and directed by Bhanu and produced by Telugu One Productions, Rajdhani Files features new actors Akilan and Veena in the lead.

Kantamaneni Ravi Shankar, who had contested as TDP rebel candidate from Avanigadda constituency in 2019 elections, has produced the movie along with Himabindu.

