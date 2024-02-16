Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar's Condition Stable

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 16 (IANS) Condition of BJP West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he fainted and suffered injuries during a scuffle between party supporters and cops, is stable now.

A team of doctors attending on him said that he should be under complete rest for some more days before he recovers significantly.

Meanwhile, the Privilege Committee of the Parliament has summoned West Bengal chief secretary B. P. Gopalika, acting director general of state police Rajeev Kumar, North 24 Parganas district magistrate Sharad Kumar Dwivedi and Basirhat Police District superintendent Hossain Mehdi Rehman and additional superintendent Partha Ghosh for appearance before the committee, in connection with the incident..

The five officials have been asked to be present in front of the Privilege Committee on Monday.

The summon has been issued amid complaints that district police sleuths "manhandled" BJP workers on Wednesday when they were going to meet Sandeshkhali women, who alleged that Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his goons harassed them.

When the police stopped BJP workers led by Majumdar, the latter entered into a heated exchange of words leading to a scuffle.

Majumdar was admitted to the nearby Basirhat State General Hospital for initial treatment. Later, in the night, he was brought back to Kolkata and admitted to a private hospital.

--IANS

