Long Read Sequencing Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 4.5 Billion By 2031 At 6.4% CAGR, Says AMR

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & several initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects drive the growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Global Long Read Sequencing Market was estimated at USD 603.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 4.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 scenario-

.Disrupted supply chains, restricted sales operations, and distorted marketing efforts hindered the shipping and delivery of products to customers. Consequently, many companies experienced a sharp decline in the sales of their sequencing consumables and instrument services, especially during the initial period, thus impacting the global long road sequencing market negatively.

.However, as the countries eased restrictions gradually, the market for long read sequencing got back on track at a quick pace.

The key market players analyzed in the global long-read sequencing market report include BaseClear BV, Grandomics, Cantata Bio, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., The Genome Transcription Facility of Bordeaux, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Agilent Technologies, Inc., MicrobesNG, Novogene, Illumina, Inc. Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences Inc., St Vincent's Hospital Australia, Takara Holdings Inc., Future Genomics Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Element Biosciences market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

What are the Recent Trends in the Long Read Sequencing Market?

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases & genetic disorders and several initiatives taken by governments for large-scale sequencing projects drive the growth of the global long read sequencing market. Based on application, the research applications segment contributed the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Long Read Sequencing Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The global long read sequencing market is analyzed across application, techniques, product, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the research applications segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global long read sequencing market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The clinical applications segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the consumables segment held around half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.3% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in instruments and services.

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The academic and government research institutes segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly half of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Region Analysis:-

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

