Diös Fastigheter's Year-End Report 2023

Fourth quarter of 2023



Income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 646m (568)

Operating surplus increased by 20 per cent to SEK 439m (365)

Property management income increased by 2 per cent to SEK 229 (224)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -496m (-367) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK -505m (-13)

Profit after tax was SEK -687m (-113) Earnings per share were SEK -4.86 (-0.80)

Period Jan-Dec 2023



Income increased by 13 per cent to SEK 2,504m (2,209)

Operating surplus increased by 16 per cent to SEK 1,711m (1,469)

Property management income decreased by 18 per cent to SEK 903m (1,106)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK -1,393m (-175) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK -481m (104)

Profit after tax was SEK -850m (830)

Earnings per share were SEK -6.01 (5.87) The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2023 financial year

–" I view 2024 positively with a more stable financial position, although the general economy will continue to be challenging and there will be uncertainty in the outside world. Towards the end of the year, I believe in a lower interest rate level, which gives us and others a more secure investor market in the property industry. I am convinced that what is going on with the huge investments being made in our market in today's largest green growth revolution will build Sweden's economic conditions moving forward. We are involved in creating the conditions for this by creating attractive cities and taking advantage of the business opportunities that accompany new establishments and existing tenants that are growing. We have a strong corporate culture and are well-equipped for the future," says Knut Rost, CEO, Diös.



Presentation of the report

Today at 09:00 CET, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a web conference call. The presentation is in English.

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 16 February 2024.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: [email protected]

Rolf Larsson, CFO, Diös

Phone: +46(0)10-470 95 03

E-mail: [email protected]



