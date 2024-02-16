E-Axle Market Valued At $2,009.71 Million In 2017, Expected To Reach $21,639.01 Million By 2025, With A CAGR Of 34.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent report by Allied Market Research titled "E-Axle Market by Drive Type, Component Type, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" Reveals that the E-Axle market was valued at $2,009.71 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,639.01 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 34.6% from 2018 to 2025. The transmission component type segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for $1,645.4 million and is expected to reach $15,868.5 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.

Currently, Asia-Pacific leads the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global E-Axle market in 2017, with the rest of Asia-Pacific expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players :

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Nidec Corporation,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG,

GKN Plc,

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG,

Continental AG,

Borgwarner Inc.,

AVL List GmbH,

Axletech International,

Dana Limited.

The automotive industry is evolving rapidly due to globalization. Increased automotive sales driven by improved manufacturing facilities in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil are key factors driving the demand for E-Axles. The increasing productivity of E-Axles in the automotive sector is expected to lead prominent players to invest and expand their business through different segments such as electric and internal combustion engine. Moreover, rising disposable income and the surge in passenger vehicle sales globally are boosting the demand for automotive vehicles, thereby driving the growth of the E-Axle market. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil show promise in the automotive sector due to the increasing sales of electric vehicles. Additionally, the growing awareness of advanced automotive technology and the deployment of e-axles in automobiles by major companies are fueling market growth. Consumer interest in technologically advanced, electrically driven vehicles is increasing, leading to a rise in the use of E-Axle components in vehicles and boosting the E-Axle market. The market's growth is also driven by factors such as rising fuel costs, pollution, developments in the automobile industry, and declining fossil fuel reserves. Additionally, firms' technological advancements to reduce costs, increase consumer preference for electric vehicles in developing nations, and the surge in E-axle use in ICE vehicles are creating growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) launched a program that includes guidelines for manufacturers to produce and deliver zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), creating a lucrative opportunity for the adoption of E-Axle.

The market analysis is based on the drive type, component, and material used for constructing E-Axles, with trends forecasted from 2018 to 2025. Automotive companies are focusing on innovating the e-axle system. Additionally, most electric vehicles in China are equipped with E-Axles to reduce spacing and improve efficiency. For example, the UK government announced in July 2017 its decision to discontinue the production of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040, which will not only boost the electric car market but also increase demand for electric automobile products used in manufacturing these cars, including E-Axles.

Rising environmental awareness in various European countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Austria is leading to an increase in the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, which impacts the growth of the E-Axle market positively. On the other hand, the changing consumer preferences for mode of transportation are also increasing the use of passenger cars in this region. The rising number of demands for cars and the relatively increasing demand for durable vehicles from consumers are leading to an increasing use of high-end and advanced automobile parts by manufacturers, impacting E-Axle growth and other automobile-related markets positively.

Moreover, the government of Brazil introduced the Inovar-auto incentive program, leading to a rise in the number of quality vehicles in the Brazilian automobile market. This program promotes the manufacturing of vehicles with lower fuel consumption and increased fuel efficiency, creating growth opportunities for the electric axle market in Brazil. The E-Axle market forecasted from 2018 to 2025 considers all the factors influencing the E-Axle market analysis equally.

However, in developing countries, OEMs are providing CO2 emission-free vehicles and other safety features as per the European NCAP, supporting the government in improving safety measures. Such initiatives from various governments create awareness about safety features, directly boosting E-Axle market growth.

According to the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Shanghai, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang are some of the major cities in China where international automobile manufacturers produce a large number of automobiles. This factor has boosted the demand for automobile-related parts, including E-Axles. Additionally, the Chinese government's anti-pollution initiatives are boosting the production of hybrid & electric cars, which, in turn, is escalating the demand for E-axles and other automobile-related products.

Key Findings of the E-Axle Market:

In 2017, the forward wheel drive segment generated the highest revenue based on drive type.

In 2017, the passenger vehicle type was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

