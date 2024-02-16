Philippine Landslide Death Toll Rises To 92

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media, citing Philippine authorities, have reported that 92 individuals lost their lives due to a landslide in the southern Philippines.

Officials of the country announced Thursday, that the casualties from the landslide in the southern Philippines have risen to 92, and the search for missing persons continues.

Local authorities of the Philippines added that this incident occurred in the city of Maku in the province.

It is worth mentioning that heavy rainfall in recent weeks has led to floods and landslides in the province of Daowao, forcing many families to evacuate their homes.

Philippine authorities have stated that the US Army and Philippine Armed Forces are conducting search and rescue operations for the missing individuals.

Similar landslide events in the Philippines have previously claimed the lives of the country's citizens.

