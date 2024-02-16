Out For Undergrad (O4U) Board Of Directors Announces Officer Transitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cindi Love, O4U Executive DirectorNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- O4U today announced that Courtney Schatt, Vice President of CAO Strategic Initiatives, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co will succeed Darby Dunn, Vice President of Production at Commonwealth Fusion Systems as O4U Board Secretary.Cindi Love, Executive Director, said:“I want to thank Darby for their invaluable volunteer service and contributions to O4U as Secretary over the past several years. During Darby's tenure, we made significant strides in advancing our Board's operational excellence and recruitment objectives. Darby's steadfast leadership has been crucial to strengthening our foundation and positioning O4U for our next growth phase. We were so grateful when Darby agreed to serve an additional term as Secretary while we navigated COVID and the due diligence for our merger of our Tech and Marketing Conferences and Life Sciences pilot. We are now so excited to have Courtney accept this responsibility as a seasoned O4U volunteer, previous lead of the O4U Business Conference, member of the Strategic Advisory Team and former O4U sponsor. Courtney's evolution through O4U's leadership development process is such an affirmation of her own extraordinary skills, intellect and drive as well as O4U's mission to help high achieving LGBTQ2+ individuals reach their full potential. Including Courtney, our Board now includes six former O4U volunteer organizers who have progressed through multiple O4U roles while building their careers-Derek Horn, Senior Designer, Beardwood; Arting Chang, Vice President Advent International; Tara Cullerton, Senior R& D Sustainability Engineer at The Clorox Company; Jose Pablo“JP” Torres, Co-Founder and CEO at Vertebra; Gibby Kuria, Senior Mechanical Design Engineer at Moxion Power.Courtney said:“O4U has been core to my personal and professional journey over the last 8 years. Having served as a sponsor, a mentor, a National conference director and now as a Board Member, I'm excited to give back to the organization that has given me and many others so much”Love continued,“O4U is evolving to meet the needs of high achieving LGBTQ2+ undergraduates worldwide. As we transition Board leadership, we are committed to identifying additional opportunities to scale and bring improved services and support for students, volunteers, strategic partners and sponsors.Courtney has done a tremendous amount of work to strengthen our brand while significantly helping solidify our operations. Courtney has an intimate understanding of O4U as a not for profit business and community. I am so confident about Courtney's stewardship that will even further enhance our work.”O4U was founded in 2004 at Cornell by two LGBTQ2+ identifying students. Each year, O4U convenes four conferences for high achieving LGBTQ2+ and otherwise diverse undergraduates. The conference curriculum centers on authenticity, sense of belonging and inclusion, intersectionality, what matters most in life and work, cultural humility, bridging differences and career development. There are more than 8,000 graduates of O4U conferences.

