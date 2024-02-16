Australian Chef Shannon Bennett To Present Modern Australian - European Cuisine

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANSlife) World-renowned Chef and Author Shannon Bennett is set to embark on a much anticipated culinary tour, bringing his innovative gastronomic creations for the very first time to Prego at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi on 25th February from 7 pm - 11 pm.

The Shannon Bennett tour, organised by World on a Plate (WOAP) in association with Johnny Walker Blue Label, promises an unforgettable experience for food enthusiasts in Gurgaon.

Kiran Soans, CEO of World on a Plate says,“The event will be an intimate affair, hosting only 50 guests. Upon arrival at 7 PM, attendees will be treated to pre-drinks at the bar, setting the stage for an exquisite culinary journey. Throughout the night, attendees will relish in lively conversation, savour exceptional cuisine, and bask in the vibrant ambiance of this culinary spectacle.”

Best known for his pioneering work as the head chef of Vue de Monde at Melbourne's iconic Rialto Tower, Shannon Bennett is a culinary luminary celebrated for his inventive approach to modern Australian-European cuisine. With a stellar career spanning decades, Bennett has garnered international acclaim for his culinary expertise, authoring six books and owning multiple hospitality venues in Melbourne.

During this exclusive tour, Shannon Bennett will unveil his latest culinary venture at The Westin Gurgaon's renowned Italian restaurant, Prego, promising a journey through his brand-new culinary wonderland. Guests will be treated to a sumptuous modern Australian-European 7-course degustation menu, featuring a tantalising array of starters, entrees, main courses, signature desserts, and petit fours. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with exquisite selections from Johnny Walker Blue Label, elevating the dining experience with an unparalleled symphony of flavours tailored especially for the Indian palate.

"We are thrilled to welcome renowned chef Shannon Bennett to Prego at The Westin Gurgaon for this extraordinary culinary tour. Shannon's innovative approach to modern Australian-European cuisine perfectly complements the vibrant dining experience we offer at Prego. We are excited to showcase his culinary brilliance to our guests and provide them with an unforgettable evening of gastronomic delights." says Deewan Singh Dhami, Director of Food & Beverage at The Westin Gurgaon.

