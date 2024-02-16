BATC: Indian Women Blank Hong Kong In QF, Confirm Maiden Medal

(MENAFN- IANS) Shah Alam, Feb 16 (IANS) Indian women's badminton team on Friday confirmed its first ever medal at Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) after beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the quarterfinal.

Ace shuttler continuing her fine form on her return after injury layoff, gave India an early lead with 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 win over Lo Sin Yan Happy.

The doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto doubled the lead after registering a straight games 21-10, 21-14 victory over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

Then, Ashmita Chaliha hits the final nail in the coffin with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee and booked a place in the semifinal for the team.

Assured of a medal, India will now face the winner of the other quarterfinal between top seed Japan and China.

The 2024 edition of the biennial continental team championships will also serve as the Asian qualifiers for the 2024 Thomas and Uber Cup to be held in Chengdu, China in April-May. India are the current holders of the Thomas Cup.

The BATC 2024 also offers valuable Race to Paris 2024 ranking points, which will be crucial for shuttlers looking to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games.

--IANS

bc/