President Of Republic Of Malta Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
President of the Republic of Malta sends congratulatory letter
to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Excellency,
Allow me to express my congratulations on your re-election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Republic of Malta and the Republic of Azerbaijan have
developed excellent relations since diplomatic ties were launched
in 1995. Our two nations have developed close cooperation and deep
understanding, whilst furthering mutual respect and valued
friendship. For the shared benefit of our countries' Peoples, I am
confident that the present longstanding relations between Malta and
Azerbaijan can be consolidated through exploration of new areas
intended for stronger bilateral cooperation.
I also cherish the valuable development of our countries' ties
at multilateral level, notably through our common membership at the
United Nations. Furthermore, the Republic of Malta remains a
steadfast supporter of the close and strategic partnership between
the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan, also by means of
regional dialogue frameworks such as the Eastern Partnership
(EaP).
In wishing you success in your future endeavours, I avail myself
of this opportunity to renew to you, your Excellency, the
assurances of my highest consideration.
George Vella,
President of the Republic of Malta
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107859944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.