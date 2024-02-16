Canada Provides Over 7,500 Tons Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Canadian Armed Forces aircraft have delivered more than 7,500 tons of military aid.

The Ministry of Defense of Canada announced this, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Since 2022, Canada has three CC-130J Hercules tactical airlift aircraft, alongside a detachment of approximately 60 CAF personnel, conducting operations from a hub based out of Prestwick, Scotland. The detachment has delivered over fifteen million pounds of aid to Ukraine, from Canada and from our Allies and partners”, the Defense Ministry said.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canada has provided Ukraine with various military assistance worth almost $2 billion.

, U.S. discuss further support for Ukrain

As reported, on Wednesday, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, Canada announced the allocation of about $46 million to maintain the future Ukrainian F-16 fleet. The Canadian government has provided Ukraine with various types of military assistance.