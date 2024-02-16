23 Buildings Damaged In Zaporizhzhia As Result Of Morning Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the morning attack of Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 23 houses were damaged, and utility companies completed the priority work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

The acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatolii Kurtev, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"It is currently known that 14 high-rise buildings and nine private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy attack today," he wrote.

Employees of the utility company and management companies have completed almost 100% of the work, covering the damaged windows in all apartments, entrances, and private houses to which they were granted access with OSB boards. In addition, gables and roofs were repaired in private homes. All repair materials were used from the city's reserve.

Missile attack on Ukraine: Infrastructure facility hit, one person injured in

As reported, on the morning of February 15, Russian troops fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia. Four men and two women were injured, one of them in serious condition.

Around 6:00 a.m., several explosions were heard in the city, and an infrastructure facility was reportedly hit.