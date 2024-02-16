U.S. House Of Representatives Goes On Recess Without Considering Ukraine Aid Bill

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of the U.S. Congress has gone on recess, leaving the aid package for Ukraine approved by the Senate without consideration.

The White House criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for this, Ukrinform reported, citing The Hill .

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates argued in a memo, first obtained by The Hill, that Johnson is cutting and running early to go on recess“instead of ending the harm he's doing to our national security.”



“Every day that Speaker Johnson causes our national security to deteriorate, America loses. And every day that he puts off a clean vote, congressional Republicans' standing with the American people plunges,” Bates said.“Running away for an early vacation only worsens both problems.”

“The American people are outraged at the damage Speaker Johnson is causing to America's national security in the name of politics, as voters in New York proved Tuesday,” Bates said.



Canada, U.S. discuss further support for Ukraine

“But instead of ending his politicization of the country's safety, Speaker Johnson is cutting and running, sending the House on an early, undeserved vacation as he continues to strengthen Russia's murderous war effort and the Iranian regime at the expense of American national security, U.S. manufacturing jobs, and our closest alliances,” he added.

Bates noted the split out of D.C. also comes days after former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) won in a New York special election, flipping a GOP-held seat.

House GOP leadership canceled votes for Friday, and the House will return to Washington on Feb. 28 after the President's Day recess.



Congress to pass Ukrainepackage

A week ago, a group of senators from both parties unveiled legislation that included efforts to tighten security at the border, as well as provide aid to Ukraine and Israel.



Republicans who had been demanding that aid to Ukraine be coupled with action at the border argued the package was insufficient, and Johnson said it was dead on arrival in the House, a move that aligned with former President Trump's desire to run on the border as a political issue against President Biden.

As reported, on Tuesday, the Senate approved a bipartisan funding bill by 70 votes that assists Ukraine, Israel, and other allied countries without taking into account measures to combat immigration. It must now be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the president.