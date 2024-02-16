Islamophobia Becomes Political Epidemic In Europe Trend News Agency's Deputy Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Islamophobia has
become a "political epidemic" in Europe, said Deputy Director
General of Trend News Agency, Head of Turkic World media platform,
and political scientist Rufiz Hafizoglu, Trend reports.
"Islamophobia is on the rise in many European countries,
escalating into a widespread "political epidemic." This phenomena
is coordinated by political factions throughout the Western
Hemisphere, with a particular emphasis on France. The current
situation in many Western nations resembles the pre-Second World
War era in Germany, typified by the rising influence of radical
right-wing and nationalist beliefs," he said.
Hafizoglu reminded out that Western nations, which presently
advocate for human rights and democracy, are far from respecting
actual democratic norms.
"For some odd reason, burning the Quran in front of police is
considered a human right, whereas objecting to it is regarded as
extremist. When dealing with numerous Muslim countries, Western
countries, particularly France, use double standards," the
political scientist added.
He claims that many of Europe's venues are no longer used for
dialogue, but rather as pressure mechanisms.
