Accessbank Migrates To Azericard Processing Center: Payment Cards Will Be Unavailable On February 22

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank is migrating to the Azericard processing center,
aiming to enhance digital banking and card services. The migration
will commence on February 22 at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at
10:00 p.m.
During this period, AccessBank's payment cards, ATMs, and POS
terminals will be temporarily inactive due to technical
maintenance. Transactions via MilliÖn, eManat payment terminals,
and the platform, as well as credit
payments on , will be
suspended.
This limitation will also affect salary, corporate, and business
cards of entrepreneurs. While the bank branches will remain open,
services related to payment card usage will be unavailable.
AccessBank advises its clients to reschedule any urgent
payments, loan payments, or other scheduled transactions originally
planned for the migration period to earlier dates. Alternatively, clients can utilize cash-in terminals or visit bank
branches to fulfill their financial needs.
The migration to the Azericard processing center aims to enhance
transaction efficiency, ensure data validity and safety, expedite
transactions, optimize work processes, manage risks, and improve
services.
For detailed information on the migration process, please visit:
AccessBank, as a leader in Azerbaijan's microfinance market,
has been serving small and medium-sized businesses since 2002. The
bank's shareholders include international organizations and
institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, the European
Investment Bank, and the International Finance Corporation. The
bank operates 32 branches, with 14 in Baku and 18 in the regions,
continuing to offer accessible financing options for SMEs.
