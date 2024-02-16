Azerbaijani Oil Prices Keep Rising

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The price of
Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port
of Augusta on February 15 increased by 56 cents and amounted to
$87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 20 cents (to $85.51 per
barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $66.63 per barrel, which is 49 cents
more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in
the North Sea also increased by 49 cents on February 15 compared to
the previous indication, to $85.54
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 16.
