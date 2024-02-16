MONEYVAL Speaks Highly Of Azerbaijan's Efforts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16 . The fifth round
assessment report on Azerbaijan, prepared by the Committee of
Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the
Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) based on the Financial Action
Task Force (FATF) standards, acknowledges the country's
achievements, indicating international appreciation for its efforts
in the relevant area, Trend reports.
The MONEYVAL report underscores that following the 4th round
assessment process on Azerbaijan in 2014, the country has enacted
various measures to enhance its legal and institutional framework
in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, implementing
an efficient system for the latter. Additionally, it highlights the
effective evaluation of Azerbaijan's efforts in combating terrorism
financing, with successful investigations by state structures
leading to the sentencing of seven individuals for such crimes
during the specified period.
The country has demonstrated notable effectiveness in
international collaboration in this domain, earning commendation
for its state bodies' capabilities to offer effective support to
financial monitoring entities in other countries and facilitate
prompt information exchange. Furthermore, it was highlighted that
Azerbaijan possesses a robust legal foundation for the swift
implementation of targeted financial sanctions in the battle
against terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons of
mass destruction. MONEYVAL also provided a favorable evaluation of
the assessment of non-profit organizations regarding terrorism
financing risks.
The 5th round assessment report outlines several
recommendations, covering areas like enhancing law enforcement and
sanctions authority, fostering interagency collaboration,
bolstering financial investigations, and fortifying measures for
preventive risk mitigation. As part of the ensuing assessment
procedures, Azerbaijan will provide a report to MONEYVAL detailing
the implemented measures.
Established in 1997, where Azerbaijan has been a party since
2002, MONEYVAL's primary aim is to ensure that member states
establish effective systems for combating money laundering and
terrorist financing, with the organization producing assessment
reports in this regard.
