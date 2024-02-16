Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Takes Azersigorta's License Back

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) has annulled the license of Azersigorta OJSC,
Trend reports,
referring to CBA.
On January 31, a decree was signed to revoke the "On
organization of activities of the State Insurance Commercial
Company and Azersigorta" decree from July 16, 2022. Subsequently,
the CBA Board of Directors, on February 14, 2024, decided to
nullify the license No. 000270 issued to Azersigorta Joint Stock
Company for insurance activities, dated October 14, 2009.
