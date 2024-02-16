               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Regular Plenary Session Of Azerbaijani Parliament Kicks Off


2/16/2024 1:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The regular plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has begun its work, Trend reports.

The agenda for the session contains the following seven issues:

1. Draft law on amendments to the law "On water supply and water disposal" (first reading);

2. Draft law on making amendments to the Consular Charter of the Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading);

3. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);

4. Draft law on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On military duty and military service" (second reading);

5. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic "On automobile roads" (second reading);

6. Draft law on making amendments to the law "On food security" (second reading);

7. Draft law on making amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

