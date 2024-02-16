Regular Plenary Session Of Azerbaijani Parliament Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The regular
plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has
begun its work, Trend reports.
The agenda for the session contains the following seven
issues:
1. Draft law on amendments to the law "On water supply and water
disposal" (first reading);
2. Draft law on making amendments to the Consular Charter of the
Republic of Azerbaijan approved by the Law of the Republic of
Azerbaijan No. 782 of February 8, 1994 (first reading);
3. Draft law on making amendments to the Civil Procedure Code of
the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading);
4. Draft law on making amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On military duty and military service" (second
reading);
5. Draft law on making amendments to the Law of the Azerbaijan
Republic "On automobile roads" (second reading);
6. Draft law on making amendments to the law "On food security"
(second reading);
7. Draft law on making amendments to the Urban Planning and
Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
