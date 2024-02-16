Ilya Boytsev Became The Champion Of Russian Rally In 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 7:54 am - Ilya Boytsev received the title of champion of Russian rally in the R3 classification group from the Russian Automobile Federation based on the results of 2023.

Ilya Boytsev spent the entire season in the navigator's seat and assisted to Dmitry Ryabov the pilot from St. Petersburg. The precise work of the crew made it possible to achieve incredible results on the track, leaving all rivals behind.

Rally Karelia 2024 took place at the end of January. This became the first stage of the 2024 season. The crew of the reigning champions won the first stage of the Russian Automobile Sports Championship. Pilot Dmitry Ryabov and Ilya Boytsev, team navigator and service consultant of the AVTODOM BMW Startovaya were part in this crew.

Rally Karelia 2024 is one of the most difficult stages of the Russian Championship. A third of the crews left the track during the final race of the stage. Ilya Boytsev, team navigator, master of sports, Russian rally champion 2023, Russian rally vice champion 2020, winner of the Karelia Rally Cup in 2017, laid out a route along a difficult ice-covered 453 km long route. The gap between the leader and the closest pursuer was 1 minute 48 seconds in the two-day race.

Ilya Boytsev competes in the R3 class, in which crews compete in cars with single axle drive. Winning the first stage this year is very important for him. It confirms his Championship title at the end of the 2023 season and gives a good start to the fight for 1st place in 2024. The championship consists of eight stages in total.

Preparation for and participation in the stages of the Russian Motor Sports Championship took place with the support of AVTODOM BMW Startovaya. Ilya Boytsev combines a busy sports schedule with work at a dealership. He is responsible for the service and maintenance of the vehicles there.

“We congratulate our champion on his first victory in the season. We wish Ilya to develop his talent further and confirm the title of the best navigator of the season in 2024. The achievements of each employee of AVTODOM Group are the achievements of the entire company. We try to support the team so that the members of the AVTODOM BMW Startovaya team achieve success in business and in any area where they can apply their talents”, – Sergey Shcherbin, Director of the AVTODOM BMW Startovaya branch, commented.