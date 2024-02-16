Symbiosis International University And University Of Birmingham Announce Partnership, Creating Pathway To Study LLM In UK

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) February, 15, 2024: The University of Birmingham and Symbiosis International University (SIU) have joined forces to make it easier for Indian students to study for a postgraduate law qualification in the UK. Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University and Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal of the University of Birmingham signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create an education and research partnership yesterday evening.



As well as creating a pathway for SIU students to secure an LLM Degree, the two universities exploring research collaborations, academic exchanges and student mobility opportunities between Pune and Birmingham.



Students from Symbiosis Law School (SLS) who meet the required standards in their Indian degree programmes will be able to apply for admission to the postgraduate programme at Birmingham Law School. The students will also be awarded special scholarships as part of the partnership, as well as enabling students to progress in their legal qualifications.



The partnership will explore new opportunities for SIU undergraduate law students to spend time studying at Birmingham through exchange arrangements. It will also see legal experts in Birmingham and Pune working together on law-related research projects.



Following todayâ€TMs signing ceremony in Pune, Professor Adam Tickell commented: â€œThe University of Birmingham is a global â€ ̃civicâ€TM university and weâ€TMre committed to forging meaningful education and research partnerships in India. Indian students occupy an important place in our global student community and our commitment to the country as a strategic partner.



â€œOur partnership with Symbiosis International University will help students to benefit from the rich educational, social, and cultural experience of studying at our beautiful campus in Birmingham - offering them a top-tier education and excellent international career prospects. We hope it will also lead to fruitful joint research and student mobility opportunities as our collaboration progresses.â€



A member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK universities, Birmingham is ranked among the top 100 universities in the world and currently the third most popular university targeted by UK employers, according to High Fliers Research.



According to the Times Higher Educationâ€TMs World University Rankings 2023, Birmingham Law School is in the Top 75 of world Law Schools. Some 87% of its research activity is world-leading or internationally excellent, according to the UKâ€TMs Research Excellence Framework.



Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University commented: â€œSLS Puneâ€TMs pathway program with the University of Birmingham is the first collaborative program between our universities. We are hopeful that this will pave the way for broader university-wide collaborations across disciplines. We are keen to explore research collaborations that will harness the potential of both universities. This visit marks the beginning of a valuable and strategic partnership between SIU and the University of Birmingham.â€



Symbiosis Law School was established in 1977 and is considered one of the best Law Schools in India- delivering world-class law education. Previously associated with the University of Pune, in 2002, it became part of SIU â€“ boosting its teaching, learning, and research activity.



The agreement will cover SIU students who have successfully completed BA LLB or BBA LLB or successfully completed the second year of the three-year course and the fourth year of the five-year Law programme.





