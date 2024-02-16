Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A Qatari Armed Forces plane arrived in the city of El Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 30 tons of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society, binging the total number of planes to 78, with a total of 2,334 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

