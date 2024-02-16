Liberia - President Boakai Makes New Appointment In Government

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated Mr. Nathaniel T. Kwabo as Director General of the Cabinet pending Senate confirmation.

When confirmed by the Liberian Senate, the Director General will provide strategic guidance, coordination, and support to the Cabinet, which is the government's highest decision-making body.

Among other responsibilities, he is expected to serve as adviser to the Cabinet and the President and to ensure the effective implementation, coordination and monitoring of government policies, programs, and decisions by Cabinet members.

