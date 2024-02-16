(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



As H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. continues to work in the interest of Liberia, congratulatory messages and goodwill expressions of support for his agenda continue to pour in.



Among world leaders sending messages are King Charles III of the United Kingdom, the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, The Emir of the State of Qatar, Lamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the British Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron. Others are the President of the State of Libya, Mohamed Younis Menfi, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d'Ivoire, the President of the Swiss Confederation, Mr. Alain Berset, and the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

King Charles III and President Ouattara in separate messages expressed their intention to collaborate with President Boakai for the mutual benefit of their nations. Other world leaders also committed to working with President Boakai in line with his ARREST Agenda for the development of Liberia.

President Ulf Kristersson of Sweden praised Liberia's commitment to economic growth, democratic governance, anti-corruption, human rights, gender equality, environment, and climate change. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Cameron of the United Kingdom congratulated Liberia for her election to Category A of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council and expressed his Kingdom's dedication to promote maritime safety and pollution prevention.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, commended Liberia's leadership and commitment to the United Nations Charter. The Emir of the State of Qatar, Lamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed optimism for enhancing the friendly relations between the two countries.



For his part, Libyan President Mohamed Younis Menfi hoped that the two countries would work together on regional and international issues.

In a related development, President Boakai received a courtesy visit from the Heads of Liberia's Foreign Missions. During the meeting, the Ambassadors highlighted major challenges confronting the missions, such as rental, limitation of personnel, and delay in salaries, among others. They expressed their support for President Boakai's foreign policy agenda and assured him of their commitment to securing bilateral opportunities in their respective countries of assignment to help achieve the President's development agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Liberia: Executive Mansion.