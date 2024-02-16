Conference Stresses Need To Market Recyclable Materials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The recycling conference has stressed on marketing recyclable materials to boost recycling sector for building more sustainable society.

The experts emphasised to create awareness, demand and value for these materials among consumers and companies, which will help the transition to a circular economy where waste is viewed as resources.

The 4th 'Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference and Exhibition' 2024, organised by the Ministry of Municipality at Expo 2023 Doha, Cultural Zone, concluded yesterday at a high note.

Marathon sessions were held under the two day event, with the participation of an elite group of experts and academics specialized in the field of recycling and sustainability from inside and outside Qatar.

The conference witnessed 11 sessions with the participation of 47 panelists, on the optimal and effective ways to manage waste and recycling and to establish sustainability as an option in Qatar.

A session“How to Market Recycled Products,” highlighted the strategies and technologies used to enhance the collection, processing, and use of materials that can be recycled.

The experts discussed the best methods and developments in dealing with organic waste in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner, with a focus on green transformations.

The panelists focused on seeking effective, sustainable and innovative means to transform organic waste into valuable resources that contribute to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

They also focused on artificial intelligence and technological means in the field of recycling and improving the efficiency and diversity of various processes, which leads to increased efficiency, increased accuracy, and improved sustainability.

Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Ahmed Yousef Al Emadi said Qatar has worked to develop a comprehensive and integrated legislative system for waste management that reflects its full commitment to preserving the environment and confronting the various challenges that result from the repercussions of climate change.

He was addressing a session on the successful experiences of countries that have established waste management laws.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Municipality issued a decision banning the use of single-use plastic bags in transporting products and goods of all kinds and replacing them with environmentally friendly plastic bags. It also reviewed a number of successful country experiences locally and internationally to confirm the effectiveness of well-designed and implemented laws and regulations in transforming waste management practices and achieving positive environmental, economic and social results.

Speakers touched on key applications including waste sorting and identification, improving waste collection routes, preventive maintenance of waste treatment equipment, resource recovery and reuse, as well as developing sustainable waste management strategies.

A session“Recycling in Smart Cities” noted a major shift towards a more sustainable and resource-efficient waste management system.

The session touched on many topics including using technology and innovative solutions for significant improvement of recycling rates in smart cities, along with reducing their environmental impact, and creating a circular economy.

The speakers praised the role of the private sector in the field of recycling and sustainability to build a more sustainable future.

They noted that private companies can play a crucial role in improving waste management systems, promoting technological developments, and creating a circular economy through which resources are used efficiently and waste is reduced.