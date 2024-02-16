Qatar-Kuwait Caricature Exhibition Opens At Al Jasrah Club

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-Kuwait caricature exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by Al Jasrah Cultural Club, in the presence of H E Sheikh Al Qaqa bin Hamad Al Thani, the honorary president of the club; Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khaled Badr Al Mutairi; and curators, artists and intellectuals.

Organised in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Caricature Society at Souq Waqif, the two-week exhibition features 85 artworks by six artists from Qatar, namely Abdulaziz Sadiq, Saad Al Muhannadi, Dr. Abdullah Al Subaie, Fatima Al Nisf, Fatima Al Nuaimi, and Kholoud Al Ali, alongside four Kuwaiti artists, namely Muhammad Thalab, Badr Al Mutairi, Sarah Al Noums, and Zainab Dashti.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), artist Abdulaziz Sadiq, a member of the organising committee, said Al Jasrah Cultural Club has been extending bridges of communication with a variety of cultural institutions at the local and Gulf levels, affirming that within this framework the Qatar-Kuwait caricature exhibition is being held.

He highlighted that the event garners great emphasis from Al Jasrah Cultural Club because caricature has impactful results and shortens many talks.

He added that the event offers artworks that strenuously focus on social issues published in the Qatari and Kuwaiti press.

For his part, head of Kuwait Cartoon Society, Mohammad Thalab, lauded cooperation with Al Jasrah club in holding these kinds of exhibitions that have profound significance in advancing this art in the GCC states.