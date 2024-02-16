Amir Congratulates Serbian President

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to President of Serbia H E Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his country's Statehood Day. Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Serbia H E Ana Brnabic on the occasion.

