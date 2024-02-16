Weather Office Issues Adverse Advisory For 4 Days In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Day temperatures are expected to drop across J&K in the coming days as the Meteorological (MeT) department said rain/snow will lash the union territory from February 17.

Weather office advisory has asked people to exercise caution and avoid journeys on highways in the higher reaches which are likely to witness heavy snowfall from February 17 till February 21.

Srinagar had minus 1.6, Gulmarg minus 3.4 and Pahalgam minus 4.2 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 11.3 and Kargil minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.2, Katra 9, Batote 4.6, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 1 as the minimum temperature.

