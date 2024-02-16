IIT-Delhi Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A 23-year-old student of IIT-Delhi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Dronagiri Hostel, a police official said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Varad Sanjay Nerkar, a native of Nashik in Maharashtra and M.Tech final year student.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Thursday, a call regarding hanging of a student was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, Nerkar was found hanging from the ceiling fan with the help of a bedsheet.

"As Nerkar's phone was not reachable, one of his friends along with security staff of IIT campus had broken the door," said a senior police officer.

"Investigation is underway from all angles," the official added.

