Absolutely Buzzing About The Run-Out, Sarfaraz Doesn’T Know Unlucky He Was: Mark Wood

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 16 (IANS) England fast-bowler Mark Wood said he was absolutely buzzing about inflicting the run-out of India's debutant batter Sarfaraz Khan on day one of third Test against India, and added that the right-handed batter isn't aware of how much unlucky he was to be at the receiving end of the run-out.

Before stumps came, Sarfaraz was sold down the river by Jadeja in pursuit of him taking a single for reaching his century after being stuck in the 90s for an hour, as Wood aimed a direct hit from mid-on at the non-striker's end. That run-out of Sarfaraz on 62 brought out an angry reaction from captain Rohit Sharma, who flung his cap in anger in the dressing room.

"The run out, 100%! I was absolutely buzzing with that. He doesn't know unlucky he is that guy. That very rarely happens to me. But obviously everyone's on it, the guy's on 99, so as a fielding group you're trying to stop that single.”

“I'm not sure I needed to throw it quite so hard, I threw it as hard as I could from about five yards. I mean if I clipped the stumps Jimmy was in major trouble but yeah I'm delighted, it was a big wicket at that time of day," said Wood to talkSPORT ahead of day two's play.

That run-out also drew reaction from former England cricketer David Lloyd, who was on-air when the incident happened. "He's (Jadeja) sold him down the river. The young lad is going for the single. Jadeja sets off, then sends him back. He (Sharma) doesn't like it, but it's brilliant from Wood."

Wood benefitted from early moisture on day one, resulting in him taking out Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar. "I'm a bit stiff, I haven't had a run around yet. From a personal point of view I was pleased with the effort I put in more than anything else. All of the bowlers came off the field, it was hot, especially in that middle session, the heat felt like it was coming out of the ground.”

“It was a weird sort of sensation. We had to work hard for our wickets, they played well and obviously we missed an opportunity when they were three down to make it 50-4, but, as a bowling group we can be pleased with the effort that we stuck at it," he added.

--IANS

nr/bc