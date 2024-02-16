Rainy, Cold Conditions Forecast To Continue Into Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- Friday's weather is still cold and partly cloudy, with rain showers expected in the north, center, and eastern regions of the kingdom. It is predicted to be heavy in certain places at times, with stiff westerly winds and the possibility of thunder and hail storms, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The JMD warned of rising water levels and their flow in valleys and low-lying areas, thunderstorms and the hail they bring, slippery roads during periods of rain, and, in particular, low-visibility due to fog formation in hilly areas.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 11 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 24 degrees during the day, sliding to 13 degrees at night.