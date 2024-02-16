Gorakhpur To Nepal Tour Package, Nepal Tour Package From Gorakhpur

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 12:05 am - Musafircab provides the best and most customizable Nepal Tour Package from Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur to Nepal Tour Cost, Gorakhpur to Nepal Tour Package Itinerary, and experience the majestic and mesmerizing view of Nepal

Best Places to Visit in Nepal

Nepal is a country rich in natural beauty, diverse culture, and historical significance. Nepal is situated mainly in the Himalayas, bordered by China to the north and India to the south, east, and west. Nepal is known for its diverse geography, ranging from the lowland Terai plains to the towering peaks of the Himalayas Nepal is a popular destination for tourists, especially for trekking and mountaineering.

Kathmandu: Kathmandu is“The city of Temple”. The city was the royal capital of the Kingdom of Nepal and hosted palaces, mansions, and gardens of the Nepalese aristocracy. There are many places where you can visit. Tourism is an important source of revenue in Nepal and Kathmandu is ranked high among the popular cities in Nepal. There are many places you can visit in Kathmandu.

.Kathmandu Dubar Square: A UNESCO World Heritage Site with well-preserved medieval architecture. Kathmandu Durbar Square was the palace of the King of Kathmandu who ruled the city for several years. The site used to be a bustling spot filled with tourists and locals.

.Pashupatinath temple: Pashupatinath Temple is one of the most sacred Hindu temples in Kathmandu, Pashupatinath temple is devoted to Lord Shiva. Thousands of devotees come to Pashupatinath temple to offer their prayers and seek blessings from God Shiva.

Pokhara: Pokhara is a beautiful city in Nepal it is known for its stunning natural landscapes, serene lakes, and proximity to the Annapurna mountain range. Pokhara is the major tourism Hub in Nepal. There are numerous lakes, a river, and a museum that attracts tourists to it. Phewa Lake and Begnas Lake are some of the popular lakes in Pokhara.

.Phewa Lake: Phewa Lake is a picturesque freshwater lake in the heart of Pokhara. Visitors can come and enjoy boating on the lake while taking in the views of the surrounding hills and the Annapurna range.

.Sarangkot: Sarangkot is a popular viewpoint located on a hilltop, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the Annapurna and Dhaulagiri mountain ranges, as well as the Pokhara Valley. It's a popular spot for sunrise and sunset views.

.Devi's Fall (Patale Chhango): A unique waterfall that disappears into an underground gorge. The cascading water creates a beautiful spectacle, and there's a cave system to explore nearby.

Chitwan:

Chitwan district is located in the southwestern section of Province No. 3 with Bharatpur, the fourth largest city of Nepal Chitwan is a fantastic destination for nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and those interested in experiencing the rich cultural heritage of the Tharu people.

.Chitwan National Park: Chitwan National Park is the first national park in Nepal and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for its rich biodiversity, including various species of flora and fauna. The park is home to endangered animals such as the Bengal tiger, one-horned rhinoceros, and the Gangetic dolphin.

.Wildlife Safaris: Visitors to Chitwan can enjoy wildlife safaris, including elephant safaris, jeep safaris, and canoe rides along the Rapti River. These safaris offer opportunities to spot a wide variety of wildlife, including elephants, rhinoceros, deer, crocodiles, and numerous bird species.

.Tharu Culture: The Tharu people are the indigenous inhabitants of the Chitwan region. Visitors can explore Tharu villages to experience their unique culture, and traditional dance performances, and learn about their customs and lifestyle.

.Elephant Breeding Center: Located within the national park, the Elephant Breeding Center is dedicated to the conservation and breeding of elephants. Visitors can observe baby elephants and learn about elephant conservation efforts.

Lumbini

Lumbini is a city located in the Rupandehi district of Provincw of Nepal. It is a pilgrimage site for Buddhists. The birthplace of Lord Buddha, an important pilgrimage site with monasteries and temples. Lumbini is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a place of contemplation, meditation, and pilgrimage for Buddhists from around the world.

.Maya Devi Temple: Maya Devi Temple is the main shrine in Lumbini and marks the spot where Queen Maya Devi is believed to have given birth to Siddhartha Gautama. The temple houses a marker stone and ancient ruins, providing a focal point for pilgrims.

.Pillars and Monuments: Asoka Pillar: The Ashoka Pillar, was erected by the Indian Emperor Ashoka in 249 BC Various countries with significant Buddhist populations have constructed monastic zones and monuments in Lumbini, contributing to the International Monastic Zone.

.Sacred Garden: The Sacred Garden surrounds the Maya Devi Temple and includes the pond where Queen Maya Devi is said to have bathed before giving birth. It is a peaceful area with walkways, trees, and historical remnants.

.Lumbini Museum: The Lumbini Museum displays artifacts, sculptures, and historical exhibits related to the life of Buddha and the archaeological findings in the Lumbini region.

.Lumbini Village: The surrounding village is home to local communities, and visitors can experience the traditional rural life of Nepal. There are also small shops and eateries catering to pilgrims and tourists.

Nepal has many more things you can see and enjoy in terms of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and adventure opportunities. Each region has its unique charm and attractions. Musafircab provides the best and most customizable Nepal Tour packages from Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur to Nepal Tour Cost, Gorakhpur to Nepal Tour Package Itinerary, and experience the majestic and mesmerizing view of Nepal and its destination. This package is complete with a hotel, meals, and a cab for a visit tour. For any inquiry. Our executive is available 24*7 to help you in planning your trip.