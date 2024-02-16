Uzbekistan To Provide Credit Resources In Agriculture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 16. Uzbekistan
will provide credit resources worth 1 trillion soums ($81 million)
for land development and cooperation between farmers and
businesses, Trend reports.
This was announced at a meeting on utilizing new reserves and
priorities in agriculture for 2024 organized by Uzbekistan's
president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Of this amount, loans without collateral (up to 100 million
soums or $8,101) or under reduced collateral (up to 150 million
soums or $12,152) will be allocated.
Furthermore, the president of the country instructed the
complete digitalization of 1.8 million hectares of land occupied by
orchards, vineyards, greenhouses, vegetable, melon, and fodder
crops. The placement of crops, control of yields, and use of
fertilizers for them will be conducted on the "Agroplatform.".
The population was instructed to allocate another 60,000
hectares of land to increase the volume of grown products by 1.5
million tons and export revenue by $200 million. The importance of
training young people in farming and ensuring their employment in
the new areas was noted.
Farmers and dekhkan farms (small-scale family farms) will be
provided with 10,000 units of agricultural machinery on lease for a
ten-year term. Privileges for imported mini-tractors and motorized
cultivators will be extended for another three years.
The president was also instructed to revise the crediting of
greenhouse farms. Loans up to 100 million soums ($8,101) under the
family entrepreneurship program will be allocated for the
construction of greenhouses that do not require fuel for
heating.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to allocate a preferential loan of 1
trillion soums ($81 million) to provide livestock farms with
working capital.
In addition, the country intends to increase the size of the
unsecured loan for fish farming to 100 million soums ($8,101) under
the family entrepreneurship program.
