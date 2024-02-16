Ecuador To Send Delegation To Moscow For Talks On Banana Supply Problems - Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. An Ecuadorian
delegation will travel to Russia soon to discuss ways of settling
issues related to supplies of bananas to Russia, the country's
Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
"In the coming days, a delegations of Ecuadorian officials will
depart to Moscow in order to resolve difficulties that were
identified six months ago, when the authorities of Ecuador were
informed about phytosanitary problems related to bananas," the
ministry said in a statement.
Russia's agricultural regulator, the Federal Service of
Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor),
expressed concerns earlier regarding deliveries of bananas from
Ecuador in view of the systemic detection in such consignments of a
hazardous quarantined object for Russia and other Eurasian Economic
Union member states, namely the Megaselia scalaris (Loew) fly. The
regulator asked the relevant authority to suspend the certification
of bananas from the five Ecuadorian exporters that had committed
the greatest number of violations. According to Rosselkhoznadzor,
Russia intends to substitute Ecuadorian bananas by boosting
supplies of the fruit from Egypt, China, Korea and Thailand. Indian
growers have also shown interest in increasing exports of bananas
to Russia.
