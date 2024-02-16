Middle Corridor - Effective Route For Freight Transportation Between Europe And Asia - IRU Secgen (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Middle
Corridor is an effective alternative route for freight transport
connecting China and Central Asian countries with Europe via the
Caspian Sea, South Caucasus and Türkiye, Umberto de Pretto,
Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU)
told Trend in an
exclusive interview.
“The Middle Corridor is a vital link connecting Europe and Asia,
unlocking their economic potential. It also offers an alternative
option to existing trade corridors, while offering a faster trade
route. Despite geopolitical challenges, east-west trade has been
growing. For example, trade between Europe and China reached a
record high of $847 billion in 2022. Between January and August
2023, freight volumes from China to Europe along the Middle
Corridor increased by 84 percent compared to the same period in
2022, reaching over 1.6 million tonnes. Looking ahead, we can
expect transit freight volumes to increase by at least five-fold,”
he said.
De Pretto noted that intramodality plays a pivotal role within
the Middle Corridor amid growing volumes of trade, harmoniously
combining different modes of transport, and intermodal transport
along the Middle Corridor has proven to be very efficient.
“However, border crossings are unable to cope with these growing
volumes. Drivers are spending days, and sometimes weeks depending
on the season and crossing point, at borders. We have the tools,
such as International Road Transport (TIR) system, to streamline
border crossings. Governments just need to act and enact these
tried-and-tested trade facilitation instruments,” he said.
"To deal with increased traffic at congested border crossings,
both hard and soft solutions are required. To fully realize the
Middle Corridor's potential and increase its capacity, we must
shift our strategic focus to creative soft solutions that assist
trade and travel. For example, building infrastructure along the
crowded Sarp-Sarpi border between Georgia and Türkiye is nearly
impossible due to the presence of mountains on one side and water
on the other. Soft solutions, especially those focused on digital
operations, are the only realistic path ahead," he explained.
De Pretto said that harmonized tools, namely TIR and CMR,
already cover all countries along the Middle Corridor. It is
necessary to further enhance them, notably via digitalization.
He noted that, together with the members and with the support of
development partners, the IRU had automated the TIR processes in
all Central Asian countries. Significant progress has been made in
this region in digitization of all aspects of the TIR, as well as
the creation of special lanes for safe freight transport.
He noted that governments need to start by implementing
legislation, such as the UN eCMR Protocol, to allow and enable
their use by logistics companies and exporters. A swift transition
from paper documents to a digital exchange of data on transit,
transport, and customs procedures, as well as permits and visas,
has never been more urgent. Moreover, de Pretto said that
digitization of transport and transit globally has been at the
heart of IRU and the industry's trade facilitation efforts.
The Secretary-General of the IRU also highlighted the
increasingly critical role of Azerbaijan in regional and east-west
trade, emphasizing that the IRU is in constant contact with public
and private Azerbaijani partners, including the Azerbaijan
International Road Carriers Association.
"For example, during the latest General Assembly of the Union of
Road Transport Associations in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation
Region in Baku, optimizing transport along the Middle Corridor was
central to our discussions with Azerbaijan's Chairman of the State
Customs Committee," he said.
The issue of decarbonization in the transport sector of Central
Asian countries was addressed. De Pretto pointed out that for
decarbonization, long-term investments in viable alternative fuels
and the necessary infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty
commercial transport are essential. Additionally, increasing the
utilization of buses, known for their eco-friendliness and safety,
is crucial for advancing decarbonization efforts in the transport
sector.
