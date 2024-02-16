Our Current Greco-Roman Team Stands As Best In History - Azerbaijani Wrestler (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16.
The next edition
of "Idman Bizde" was aired. This time, the program featured a
well-known athlete, Eldeniz Azizli, a three-time world and two-time
European champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.
He assessed the performance of the Azerbaijani national team at
the European Championship held in Romania and discussed his
recovery timeline from injury, expressing optimism about returning
to the mat. Additionally, he conveyed confidence in the freestyle
wrestling team meeting expectations and shared his expectations for
the Olympic year.
Here is the video version of the interview:
