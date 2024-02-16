Footballers Of Girls' National Team Of Ukraine Will Play At UEFA Development Tournament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the youngest of Ukraine's girls' national teams, led by Olena Kudzieva, plans to gather twice.

According to the unified calendar of women's football events for 2024 approved by the UAF Women's Football Committee and approved by the UAF Executive Committee, the first selection training camp of the WU15 girls' national team, during which friendly matches are scheduled , will last from June 16 to 21, Ukrinform reports.

In the second stage, the WU15 team will test itself in official matches at the UEFA International Development Tournament. The opponents and dates will be announced closer to May.

The second training camp will tentatively take place on November 4-16.

Photo: uaf.