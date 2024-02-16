US Support For Ukraine With Weapons And Training Continue - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is determined to continue strongly supporting Ukraine with weapons, training, and professional advice on the use of Western warfare tactics.

This was stated on Thursday by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

The Pentagon spokesman said that they will continue to support Ukraine and continue to give the best advice, but Ukraine will plan and execute its operations.

He emphasized that Ukraine has long demonstrated effectiveness on the battlefield. Ryder reminded that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have regained 50% of the territories seized by Russia and continue to fight hard even though the Russians are throwing a significant amount of forces and equipment into the battle.

Germany to transfer EUR 100M worth of militaryto Ukraine

Ryder also noted that the United States will continue to work closely with the international community. In this context, he reminded that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense took place only on Wednesday.

As reported, on Thursday the White House said that it considers the situation around Avdiivka "critical" and does not rule out that Russian troops could take control of the city if Congress does not immediately pass a new aid package for Ukraine.