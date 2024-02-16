Tarnavskyi: Situation In Avdiivka Difficult But Under Control

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation in Avdiivka, which Russian troops are trying to capture, remains difficult but under control.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As of 11:00 p.m. on February 15, 2024, the situation in Avdiivka is difficult but controlled. Fierce fighting is taking place within the city. Our troops are using all available forces and means to deter the enemy," he wrote.

According to the general, in accordance with the decision, the planned reinforcement of units is underway and troops are maneuvering in threatened areas. In addition, additional resources of ammunition and other munitions have been allocated.

At the same time, new positions have been prepared and powerful fortifications continue to be prepared for all possible scenarios.

According to Tarnavskyi, the commanders on the ground know their task and carry it out in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to stabilize the situation in this area. Troop management is stable and effective.

"We appreciate every piece of Ukrainian land, but the highest value and priority for us is to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers. The Avdiivka defense operation continues. Our soldiers continue to destroy the occupier's army and grind the enemy's resources and reserves, which he throws into battle without regret. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are working as a single monolith," Tarnavskyi noted.

As reported, as of February 15, Avdiivka is not surrounded, and the Defense Forces are using a pre-prepared backup logistics artery for supply and evacuation.