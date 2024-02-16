North Korea Testes New Type Of Anti-Ship Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) North Korea conducted a successful test of a new Padasuri-6
anti-ship missile. After flying over the East Sea for 23 minutes
and 20 seconds, the missile hit the target, Azernews reports, citing the KCNA news agency.
The characteristics of the missile, as well as how many missiles
were launched, are not reported. Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff
of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea reported that several
missiles were launched from the coastal area northeast of Wonsan in
Gangwon Province in the direction of the Eastern Sea. This is the
fifth launch of cruise missiles by North Korea since the beginning
of the year. According to KCNA, the tests were observed by North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who ordered to strengthen the defense of
the western maritime border.
"Now is the time to thoroughly defend our maritime sovereignty
through the real use of military force. If the enemy violates the
maritime border recognized by us, we will regard this as an
encroachment on our sovereignty and a military provocation," the
KCNA news agency quoted Kim Jong-un as saying. At the same time,
Kim Jong-un called the northern boundary line a "ghost line" that
is not recognized by international law. North Korea has long
demanded that the line be moved south.
