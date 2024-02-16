Polar Bears Are In Danger Of Extinction Due To Warming In Arctic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Polar bears living in the Hudson Bay area in Canada are under
threat of extinction due to climate change in the Arctic. Due to
the longer periods of ice absence, predators cannot effectively
hunt seals, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The publication notes that the temperature in the Arctic is
rising faster than in other regions of the world. Due to this, the
water surfaces are less and less covered with ice throughout the
year. In this regard, polar bears hunting seals are forced to spend
more time on land while traveling on ice.
Research by American scientists shows that polar bears are
trying to adapt to new conditions and diversify their diet.
However, the food that bears consume on land does not provide them
with enough calories compared to marine mammals. Scientists have
concluded that the longer polar bears spend on land, the higher the
risk of starvation.
