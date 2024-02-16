(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SWFT Blockchain, a trusted platform for cross-chain swap services. This collaboration significantly enhances Bybit Web3 Swap, unlocking an unparalleled network and liquidity for Bybit users.

Bybit Web3 Swap Levels Up: Strategic Partnership with SWFT Blockchain Unveils Unprecedented Liquidity and Accessibility

Through this partnership, Bybit Web3 Swap users gain access to SWFT's vast network of over 50 mainets, multiplying opportunities to explore and trade a wider range of tokens with unmatched ease and efficiency. The combined liquidity translates to smoother transactions and tighter spreads, empowering users to navigate the web3 landscape with confidence.

"This partnership unlocks unprecedented liquidity and accessibility, making Bybit Web3 Swap the ultimate springboard for anyone eager to explore the decentralized future. We're thrilled to collaborate with SWFT and shape a more inclusive and user-friendly web3 landscape for all," said Emily Bao, Head of Marketing & Ops, Bybit Web3. "This collaboration cements Bybit's commitment to bridging users from Web2 to Web3 by creating a decentralized ecosystem that is simpler, open, and equal for all."

"We're excited to partner with Bybit to bring the power of SWFT's vast network and liquidity to Bybit Web3 Swap users," added Arvin Santos, Marketing Manager of SWFT. "This collaboration opens doors for millions to seamlessly trade across diverse chains and tokens, accelerating the mass adoption of web3. Together, we're committed to building a future where everyone can participate in the decentralized revolution with ease and confidence."

About SWFT Blockchain

SWFT Blockchain, a cutting-edge global cross-chain swap protocol powered by generative AI. Established in 2017, SWFT Blockchain has been at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly integrating blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 800 cryptocurrencies across 50+ public chains.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.



Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's

top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

