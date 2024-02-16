Why Stock Markets Are No Longer Reflecting The Economy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Lately, economists have been making a reasonably convincing case as to why stock markets are supposed to be suffering a setback, and yet continue to rise.
Even in Japan, a country mired in recession, stocks are trading at levels not seen for a long time.
Some would say that it is all due to a super-optimistic outlook; for example in the case of the US, the uptrends in the S&P 500 , Nasdaq etc are due to an expected cut in interest rates.
Meanwhile, in Japan, the good momentum is explained by the conitunity of ultra-loose monetary policy and the regulator's reluctance to end Abenomics .
But here's the catch: Everyone seems to be turning a blind eye to the mountain of problems piling up. And we're not just talking about regional banks and commercial real estate.
