About the Role

This is an exciting opportunity to undertake a three-year postdoctoral position at the Melbourne Veterinary School focuses on researching veterinary herpesviruses, including those affecting birds and marsupials.

The ideal candidate will possess expertise in laboratory virology, molecular biology, transcriptomics, in vivo infection studies, and vaccine development and testing.

Under the supervision of Prof Joanne Devlin and in collaboration with A Prof Carol Hartley at the Asia Pacific Centre for Animal Health (APCAH), the successful applicant will investigate the pathogenesis of herpesviruses in animal hosts, study viral evolution in different systems, and contribute to vaccine development strategies aimed at disease prevention.

Candidates seeking part-time or flexible work arrangements are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities will include:



You are expected to significantly contribute towards the research effort of the team and to develop your research expertise with an increasing degree of autonomy.

Under the guidance and support of Senior Academic staff conduct internationally competitive research, resulting in publications in high impact journals.

Contribute to and publish academic papers and other scholarly outputs to a high academic standard in accordance with the research expectations of the University of Melbourne

Actively participate in research seminars and conferences to disseminate research findings as opportunities arise.

Contribute to the preparation, or where appropriate individual preparation of research proposal submissions to internal or external funding bodies as relevant. Contribute to and assist in the co-supervision and training of research students, including graduate researchers.

Who We Are Looking For

You will possess demonstrated expertise in veterinary herpesvirus transcriptomics, molecular biology, and infection studies across in vitro and in vivo systems, along with proven experience in veterinary herpesvirus vaccine development.

Moreover, your track record should reflect successful collaboration with external stakeholders and commercial partners to advance vaccine development and registration processes.

You demonstrate strong research aptitude with a sound publication record, aligning with experience, and the ability to complete research projects under limited supervision.

You will also have:



Completion (or near completion) of a PhD in Veterinary Herpesviruses or a related discipline.

Demonstrated experience in veterinary herpesvirus transcriptomics, molecular biology and herpesvirus infection studies in in vitro and in vivo systems.

Demonstrated experience in veterinary herpesvirus vaccine development and testing to meet Australian vaccine registration requirements.

Demonstrated experience working with external stakeholders and commercial partners to progress vaccine development and registration.

A demonstrated aptitude for research, with a sound publication record in relevant areas, commensurate with experience and opportunities.

Demonstrated ability to prepare research reports and manuscripts for publication. Strong evidence of ability and desire to build an academic research career trajectory.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: To be considered for this role you must have current valid work rights for Australia. Visa sponsorship is unavailable.

Your New Team – Melbourne Veterinary School

The Melbourne Veterinary School is a highy ranked veterinary school with a proud tradition of excellence in research, education, and leadership. The Melbourne Veterinary School has research strengths in animal diseases, zoonotic infectious diseases, production animal systems (including dairy and red meat) and animal welfare. The Melbourne Veterinary School provides the only professional entry veterinary medicine program in Victoria and covers a wide variety of undergraduate and postgraduate subjects across veterinary science with Australia's premiere graduate Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program, which is nationally and internationally accredited by VSAAC, RCVS and the AVMA COE.

