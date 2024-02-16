Delhi Fire: 11 Charred Bodies Recovered From Paint Factory (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) At least 11 charred bodies were recovered from a paint factory cum godown in Delhi's Alipur area, where a massive fire broke out on February 15 evening, the police said on Friday.

The official said the blaze was so massive that it spread to the nearby godowns and shops.

The deceased, including 11 male and a female, are yet to be identified while the injured have been identified as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34) and Delhi Police Constable Karambir.

The search operation was going on, said the fire department official.

Sharing details, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 5:26 p.m.

"As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flame by 9 p.m. The search operation is going on," Garg said.

Garg further said, "The fire had engulfed two paint and chemical godowns and eight shops.

“So far till Friday morning, 11 dead bodies were removed and taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital while four injured were taken to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment."

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said that a major fire had initially broken out in Nehru Enclave, Alipur in a paint factory on Thursday.

“On receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and saw that the fire had spread to a number of other buildings, including the neighbouring 'Nasha Mukti Kendra', where 4-5 people were trapped in fire,” said the DCP.

“Constable Karamveer, rushed to the top of the 'Nasha Mukti Kendra' putting his own life in danger and managed to get the trapped people out. He sustained injuries, including burn injuries and is now admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital,” said the official, adding that three injured people from the nearby building have been referred to the LNJP hospital.

The DCP said that NDRF along with the fire department had also reached the spot and conducted a search operation in the burnt buildings.

“The factory was being operated by Akhil Jain, a resident of Sonipat. In this regard a case is being registered at Alipur police station and further investigation is underway.

