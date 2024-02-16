Man Dies In Delhi House Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A 60-year-old man died after a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday morning, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Budruk Mehto.

The information regarding a fire in a house at Moti Ram road was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The spot was a four story building built in about 30-35 Yards area. Fire broke out on the ground floor. Budruk Mehto was rescued from the spot and sent to GTB Hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead," said the official.

"The fire tenders have doused the flames," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/svn